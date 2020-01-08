Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP will pay heavy price for its stubbornness on CAA: Amarinder Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 16:51 IST
BJP will pay heavy price for its stubbornness on CAA: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday slammed former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan for asserting that the Centre will implement the amended citizenship law at any cost and said the BJP will have to pay a "heavy price for its stubbornness". "An elected government which refuses to heed the voice of its people or respond to their anger is bound to lose their confidence and collapse," the CM said reacting to BJP leaders statement made in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

He said the BJP's stance on the issue smacked of a "dangerously fascist approach" that would lead to their eventual downfall. "The BJP will have to pay a heavy price for stubbornness on the CAA," he said in a statement here.

On his government's stance on the contentious law, the CM said they can't be forced to implement the "brazenly divisive Act" in Punjab. The Punjab CM reiterated that neither he nor the Congress was against the granting of citizenship to persecuted minorities but they were completely opposed to the discrimination in the CAA against Muslims.

Amarinder Singh said despite a nationwide outrage against the legislation, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was refusing to acknowledge the unconstitutionality of the CAA. He lashed out at the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, saying that Chouhan, like other BJP leaders, had no inkling of the implications or consequences of the CAA. He rejected Chouhan's claim that the protests against the legislation were the brainchild of the Congress.

The protests against the legislation were the result of a spontaneous outrage among Indians cutting across religious and party lines, the CM stressed. "Does Chouhan really believe that lakhs of people, including students, who had come out on the streets to brave bullets and lathis, were Congress supporters," asked Amarinder Singh.

"Can't he or the other BJP leaders hear the voice of these protesters, a majority of whom have no personal stake in the matter," he added. The Punjab CM said the people of India could see what Chouhan had failed to see - that the CAA was an out and out unconstitutional enactment, which was "aimed at destroying the secular ethos on which India's Constitution and ideology was based".

It was obvious, he said, that the CAA had become an ego issue for the ruling BJP and its leadership, which had closed its eyes to the damage it would cause to the Indian democracy, especially in conjunction with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The people of India were no fools and could see how the CAA was designed to destroy the nation's secular character, he said.

Chouhan on Tuesday had charged Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi with "spreading lies and misinformation" about the CAA in the country. He had wondered why some chief ministers, particularly Amarinder Singh, who were bound by an oath to implement all laws of the country in their states, were opposing this law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine passenger jet crashes in Iran killing all 176 on board

A Ukrainian airliner carrying 176 people from seven countries crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all on board.The vast majority of the passengers on the Boeing 737 flight from Tehran to Kyiv were non-Ukrainians,...

Mutual Funds' asset base slips 2% in Dec on sell-off in debt schemes

The mutual fund industry saw its asset base slip by 2 per cent to Rs 26.54 lakh crore at December-end, primarily on account of outflow from debt-oriented schemes, including liquid funds. The 44-player industry logged an all-time high assets...

Indonesia president visits islands also claimed by China

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday reaffirmed his countrys sovereignty during a visit to a group of islands at the edge of the South China Sea that China claims as its traditional fishing area. Widodo, accompanied by top military...

Cricket-Players unwilling to endorse four-day test plan - players' body

Players are unlikely to embrace the proposed four-day tests until administrators clarify how they plan to utilise the calendar space freed up by the move, the Federation of International Cricketers Associations FICA said on Wednesday. The I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020