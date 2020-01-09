Left Menu
BJP workers create ruckus in college during pro-CAA campaign

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 09-01-2020 18:55 IST
  Created: 09-01-2020 18:55 IST
Some BJP workers allegedly created ruckus on Wednesday at a college here while seeking support to the Citizenship Amendment Act by raising slogans like 'Go back to Pakistan' outside the campus, even as girl students opposed a pro-CAA banner on the wall of their institution. As the video of the incident went viral in the social media and the matter became a hot topic of discussion, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai unanimously said they would get the matter investigated.

According to information received, a group of BJP workers, all supporters of local party leader M M Govindaraj, had put up a poster "India Supports CAA" on the wall of Jyoti Nivas College near Koramangala. This was opposed by girl students, who said they would not allow any such poster to be put up on the college property. The BJP workers then tried to shout down the students.

"You are not concerned about citizenship, you are concerned about yourself. You should be concerned about India first. You are not an Indian then," a BJP worker is heard screaming at the girls in the video.

They also questioned the students if they had valid reasons to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act and sought to know whether they wanted an argument or a debate. The BJP workers purportedly told the girls that they were only the students of the college and not the owner. "What's your problem madam with the CAA? Are you the owner of the college?" they asked.

Amid the heated argument, the BJP workers resorted to sloganeering like 'We want CAA' and "Go back to Pakistan', as seen in another video shot by the students. Agitated by the incident, students of the college staged a demonstration holding placards and raising slogans.

They asked the BJP leaders not to bring politics into the campus. They put up posters and held placards reading, Stop turning colleges into war zones, Say no to CAA and You cant force your opinion on us.

They came to the campus, put up the poster and wanted us to sign in favour of the law but we did not agree. Then, they spoke to us in a rough manner, which we opposed, said a student on the campus requesting anonymity. A posse of police was sent to the college to pacify the agitated students and persuade them to get into the college campus.

BTM Layout Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy visited the college on Thursday after learning about the incident and spoke to its management. Later, he told reporters that the campus should not be allowed for any political activities.

"Any signature campaign whether in favour or against it (CAA) should be done outside the campus," Reddy said. He cautioned the pro-CAA protesters he would not let any violent incidents to take place here, like the one happening at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy, who is the Jayanagar MLA, tweeted, "A few videos & photos of outside #JyotiNivascollege are being circulated in the social media. "MLA Ramalinga Reddy & I have spoken to cops and the Prinicipal about this incident. Spoke to DCP South East Bengaluru. She said the Koramangala police went there immediately and they are picketing even now. Ramalinga Reddys visit to the college did not go down well with Bommai who said Reddy was trying to politicise the matter and trying to find fault with everything when there is no such issue involved.

Commenting on the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan found fault with the students. Our workers have not violated any law by spreading awareness on the CAA. So, it is apparent that some people tried to twist the facts. Hence, it should be condemned, said Dr Narayan.

He added that the students should have lodged a complaint with the police if they had any objection and put the blame on the students for tarnishing the efforts of BJP workers. Dr Narayan even warned the students to be prepared to face the consequences.

Some people are conspiring to oppose this law by tarnishing the efforts (of educating people about the law). Those who are opposing are facing the consequences. If we continue to move in the similar manner then we will be bringing the nation to disrepute, demeaning the nation and indulging in treason and then people will teach them a lesson, Dr Narayan said.

Asserting that there was nothing wrong in the amended law, some vested interests were opposing it and spreading misinformation about it to create confusion, protests and riots..

