BJP workers create ruckus in college during pro-CAA campaign

Some BJP workers allegedly createdruckus on Wednesday at a college here while seeking support to the Citizenship Amendment Act by raising slogans like 'Go backto Pakistan' outside the campus, even as girl students opposeda pro-CAA banner on the wall of their institution. As the video of the incident went viral in the socialmedia and the matter became a hot topic of discussion, ChiefMinister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommaiunanimously said they would get the matter investigated.

According to information received, a group of BJP workers,all supporters of local party leader M M Govindaraj, had putup a poster "India Supports CAA" on the wall of Jyoti NivasCollege near Koramangala. This was opposed by girl students, who said they would notallow any such poster to be put up on the college property.

The BJP workers then tried to shout down the students. "You are not concerned about citizenship, you are concernedabout yourself. You should be concerned about India first. You are not an Indian then," a BJP worker is heard screamingat the girls in the video.

They also questioned the students if they had validreasons to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act and sought toknow whether they wanted an argument or a debate. The BJP workers purportedly told the girls that they wereonly the students of the college and not the owner.

"What's your problem madam with the CAA? Are you the ownerof the college?" they asked. Amid the heated argument, the BJP workers resorted tosloganeering like 'We want CAA' and "Go back to Pakistan', asseen in another video shot by the students.

Agitated by the incident, students of the college staged ademonstration holding placards and raising slogans. They asked the BJP leaders not to bring politics into thecampus.

They put up posters and held placards reading, "Stopturning colleges into war zones", "Say no to CAA" and "Youcan't force your opinion on us". "They came to the campus, put up the poster and wanted usto sign in favour of the law but we did not agree.

Then, theyspoke to us in a rough manner, which we opposed," said astudent on the campus requesting anonymity. A posse of police was sent to the college to pacify theagitated students and persuade them to get into the collegecampus.

BTM Layout Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy visited thecollege on Thursday after learning about the incident andspoke to its management. Later, he told reporters that the campus should not beallowed for any political activities.

"Any signature campaign whether in favour or against it(CAA) should be done outside the campus," Reddy said. He cautioned the pro-CAA protesters he would not let anyviolent incidents to take place here, like the one happeningat the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy, who is the Jayanagar MLA,tweeted, "A few videos & photos of outside #JyotiNivascollegeare being circulated in the social media. "MLA Ramalinga Reddy& I have spoken to cops and the Prinicipal about thisincident. Spoke to DCP South East Bengaluru." She said the Koramangala police went there immediatelyand they are picketing even now.

Ramalinga Reddy's visit to the college did not go downwell with Home Minister Bommai who said Reddy was trying to politicise thematter and trying to find fault with everything when there isno such issue involved. Commenting on the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C NAshwath Narayan found fault with the students.

"Who are these people who are questioning a law that has been passed in favour of the nation. If they had the problem, they should have lodged a complaint with the police. Who has given them authority to question the political workers (BJP workers)?" He added that the BJP workers have not violated any law by spreadingawareness on the CAA.

"So, it is apparent that some peopletried to twist the facts. Hence, it should be condemned," saidDr Narayan. Dr Narayan even warned the students to be prepared toface the consequences.

Some people are conspiring to oppose this law bytarnishing the efforts (of educating people about the law). "Those who are opposing are facing the consequences.

If wecontinue to move in the similar manner then we will bebringing the nation to disrepute, demeaning the nation andindulging in treason and then people will teach them alesson," Dr Narayan said. Asserting that there was nothing wrong in the amendedlaw, some vested interests were opposing it and spreadingmisinformation about it to create confusion, protests andriots..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.