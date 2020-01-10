Left Menu
SC order on Kashmir a big jolt to Modi govt: Congress

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday said the Supreme Court has given a big jolt to the Modi government's "illegal activities" by ruling that access to the internet is a fundamental right and that dissent cannot be oppressed by the imposition of prohibitory orders. "SC delivers a first big jolt of 2020 to illegal activities of Modi Govt by stating the importance of the internet as a fundamental right. Double shock for Modi-Shah that dissent cannot be oppressed by imposing section 144. Modiji reminded that nation bows before Constitution and not him!" Surjewala said in a tweet.

The Congress' reaction came soon after the Supreme Court asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to restore internet services within a week at essential institutions and noted that access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution. "SC recorded displeasure at Modi Govt's refusal to show its orders and reminded them that internet ban is an extraordinary measure.

"Modi-Shah now has a week to review internet restrictions and place the reasons before the public. No more 'sealed envelopes' to hide the truth in," Surjewala said in another tweet.

