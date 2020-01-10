SC order on Kashmir a big jolt to Modi govt: Congress

The Congress on Friday said the Supreme Court has given a big jolt to the Modi government's "illegal activities" by ruling that access to the internet is a fundamental right and that dissent cannot be oppressed by the imposition of prohibitory orders. "SC delivers a first big jolt of 2020 to illegal activities of Modi Govt by stating the importance of the internet as a fundamental right. Double shock for Modi-Shah that dissent cannot be oppressed by imposing section 144. Modiji reminded that nation bows before Constitution and not him!" Surjewala said in a tweet.

The Congress' reaction came soon after the Supreme Court asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to restore internet services within a week at essential institutions and noted that access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution. "SC recorded displeasure at Modi Govt's refusal to show its orders and reminded them that internet ban is an extraordinary measure.

"Modi-Shah now has a week to review internet restrictions and place the reasons before the public. No more 'sealed envelopes' to hide the truth in," Surjewala said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.