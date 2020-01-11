Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi-Mamata meeting amid protests against CAA in city

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 22:36 IST
Modi-Mamata meeting amid protests against CAA in city
Banerjee, arguably the most bitter critic of the prime minister on the CAA, met him at Raj Bhavan, after deciding not to receive him at the airport, and also shared the stage at a colorful programme to celebrate 150 years of the Kolkata Port Trust. Image Credit: ANI

Black flags and angry chants of "Modi, go back" greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived on a 2-day visit here on Saturday but nicety was not abandoned as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the dais with him while remaining insistent on annulment of the new citizenship law. Banerjee, arguably the most bitter critic of the prime minister on the CAA, met him at Raj Bhavan, after deciding not to receive him at the airport, and also shared the stage at a colorful programme to celebrate 150 years of the Kolkata Port Trust.

"I told him that we are against CAA, NRC, and NPR. I told him there should be no discrimination among masses and no citizens are left out and tortured," she told journalists after meeting Modi at Raj Bhavan. Moments later, she was present at an anti-CAA protest nearby. Banerjee, who called her meeting with Modi a "courtesy visit", said the prime minister had asked her to come to New Delhi to discuss the vexatious issues.

An hour or so later, Modi and Banerjee were seated on stage at the Millennium Park, savoring a delightful dance performance on the Hooghly river as the iconic Howrah Bridge was aglow in hues of red, purple, yellow and green light. The politically significant meet, which had exposed chinks in the opposition unity, came just two days after the TMC chief had declared to boycott an opposition meeting called by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on January 13 over the JNU violence, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and other "anti-people" policies of the Centre.

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Banerjee drew sharp reactions from the Congress and CPI(M), which said Trinamool Congress' "double standard" is now exposed. The Trinamool Congress leadership denies claims of "political match-fixing" and said the meeting between the two leaders was just a government-to-government meet.

The brief meeting between the two had kicked off a fresh storm as Left student activists protested against her and demanded an explanation from her for diluting the fight against the CAA. Banerjee tried to clarify by saying the decision to meet the PM was her "constitutional obligation" and tried to pacify the protesting students.

"We have been protesting from day one against CAA. The issue of both of us is the same. So please don't deviate from it. I would request you all to protest in a democratic way," she said while trying to pacify the protesting students.

Modi arrived here amidst protests across the city against CAA. The protesters burnt effigies of the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing in a "divisive law". Several organisations, both political and civil, staged protests at every nook and corner of the state.

Hundreds of protesters holding black flags demonstrated outside the Kolkata airport gate number one crossing. The police had put up a barricade to prevent them from crossing over to the airport side. Modi was greeted by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, state Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and other party leaders at the airport.

He took a helicopter to the Royal Calcutta Turf Club and from there went to the Raj Bhawan, as protesters had blocked several major crossings with an intention to show him black flags. Later at Raj Bhawan, Modi met a delegation of state BJP leadership.

In the evening, Modi dedicated to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings of the city - the Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe Hall, and the Victoria Memorial Hall. After inaugurating a sound and light show at the iconic Howrah Bridge from the Millenium Park on the banks of the Hooghly, Modi took a boat ride to the Belur Math, where he met monks and interacted with Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda and retired for the day.

On Sunday, the PM is scheduled to attend a prayer meeting at Belur Math on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, founder of the Ramakrishna Mission. Modi will also participate in the sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday.

The prime minister and the chief minister will share dais at the programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will also be present...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

'Odisha to approach Centre for caste-wise enumeration of SEBCs, OBCs during 2021 census

The Odisha government on Saturday decided to approach the Centre to conduct a socio-economic caste enumeration during the general census in 2021. The state government made the decision during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nave...

Four dead as severe storm sweeps through southern US

Authorities say at least four people have died as severe storms sweep across parts of the US South, bringing high winds and unrelenting rain. The Bossier Parish Sheriffs Office in Louisiana said on Facebook that the bodies of an elderly cou...

Delhi BJP shortlists over 1400 probable candidates for Feb 8 polls

The election committee of the Delhi BJP in its meeting on Saturday, shortlisted more than 1400 names as probable candidates for the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital that will go to polls on February 8. The meeting held in the eveni...

Rapper Dave and singer Capaldi lead BRIT Award nominations

Rapper Dave and Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi lead the nominations for this years BRIT Awards with four nods each, in a new, slimmed-down list of prizes at Britains top pop music honors. Both will contest the same categories at n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020