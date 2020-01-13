Senior China diplomat says One China principle unshaken after Taiwan election
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said Monday that the One China principle will not be changed by the Taiwan election result and will not be shaken by the wrong words and actions of Western politicians.
The Taiwanese re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen, who says Taiwan is an independent country, by a landslide on Saturday. China claims Taiwan as its rightful territory under the One China principle.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- One China
- Taiwan
- Wang Yi
- Tsai Ingwen
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Taiwan president: Island's democracy under threat from China
UPDATE 4-Taiwan's military chief among eight dead in helicopter crash
UPDATE 2-Taiwan's top military official missing after helicopter makes emergency landing
Taiwan's top military officer killed in chopper crash
UPDATE 3-Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing