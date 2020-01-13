Senior China diplomat says One China principle unshaken after Taiwan election

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said Monday that the One China principle will not be changed by the Taiwan election result and will not be shaken by the wrong words and actions of Western politicians.

The Taiwanese re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen, who says Taiwan is an independent country, by a landslide on Saturday. China claims Taiwan as its rightful territory under the One China principle.

