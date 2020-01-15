US Domestic News Roundup: Last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment; Temporarily halt by Wisconsin court and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday they would include new evidence when they send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, seeking to expand the scope of a trial that will dominate Washington for the next several weeks. Senior Democrats said they would include phone records and other documents provided by Florida businessman Lev Parnas when they make their case that Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Wisconsin court temporarily halts removal of more than 200,000 names from voter rolls

A Wisconsin appeals court intervened on Tuesday to stop as many as 209,000 names from being scrubbed from the state's voter registration rolls, in a case voting rights advocates say could impact access to the polls in a key 2020 election state. A panel of three Ozaukee County Circuit Court judges on Monday put on hold a decision that fined three members of the Wisconsin Election Commission $250 a day each until they voted to purge the names.

Schumer says believes majority of U.S. Senate backs Iran war powers resolution

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he believed a majority of 51 U.S. senators will approve a war powers resolution to block President Donald Trump from further military action, which would be a rebuke of the president's policy in the Republican-controlled chamber. "We believe (it) will get 51 votes that are needed to pass. And so, we will work out the timing," Schumer told a weekly news conference. If passed by the House of Representatives and Senate, the measure does not need Trump's signature to go into effect, although Democrats and Republicans disagreed over whether it is binding.

Ben & Jerry's says 'happy cows' lawsuit should be sent out to pasture

Ben & Jerry's said it does not deceive consumers by saying it used milk and cream from "happy cows" to make its ice cream, and that an environmental advocate's lawsuit claiming otherwise should be dismissed. In a Monday filing seeking to end the proposed nationwide class action, Ben & Jerry's said James Ehlers did not plausibly allege why its statements about using cows from Vermont dairies in its "Caring Dairy" program mattered to reasonable consumers.

U.S. judge puts on hold House lawsuit seeking Trump tax returns

A federal judge put on hold a bid by a U.S. House of Representatives committee to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns, saying on Tuesday that he would wait for a much-anticipated appeals court decision relating to congressional subpoenas before issuing a ruling. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington issued a stay in a case the House Ways and Means Committee brought in July that sought to force the Treasury Department to hand over years of Trump's individual and business federal tax returns.

Air Force agents raid military landlord's Oklahoma office, seize computers

Air Force investigators raided the Oklahoma City offices of a major military landlord Tuesday morning, seizing computers and other material, in what the company said was part of an investigation into asbestos contamination. The landlord, Balfour Beatty Communities, has been the focus of Reuters reports describing how it falsified maintenance records at several bases, allowing the company to collect millions in incentive bonus payments while military families awaited repairs. One of the bases Reuters described was Tinker Air Force in Oklahoma, the subject of Tuesday's raid.

U.S. Supreme Court justices skeptical about New Jersey 'Bridgegate' convictions

U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled sympathy on Tuesday toward two associates of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who are seeking to have their convictions in the "Bridgegate" scandal overturned in a case focusing on what kinds of political acts can be prosecuted as criminal fraud. Several justices - liberals and conservatives - appeared dissatisfied during arguments in the case with the U.S. Justice Department's reasoning in defending the prosecutions of Bridget Anne Kelly and Bill Baroni, although they asked tough questions of both sides.

Six jail guards at New York's Rikers Island charged with taking bribes, smuggling drugs

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged six jail guards with taking bribes to smuggle drugs and cellphones into New York City's infamous Rikers Island, a prison complex officials have vowed to close due to chronic violence and decrepit facilities. Fifteen other people including five inmates also were charged following a probe by federal and New York City investigators that began in early 2019.

Delta flight dumps fuel on L.A. school, 26 treated for minor injuries

A Delta Airlines jet making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport dumped fuel on the playground of an elementary school in the flight path on Tuesday, inflicting minor injuries on 17 children and nine adults, local and federal authorities said. All of the injuries at Park Avenue Elementary School in suburban Cudahy were said to be minor and none of the victims needed hospitalization, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter.

U.S. lawmakers urge Trump to press China on detainees

On the eve of the expected signing of the first phase of a trade deal between the United States and China, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has called on President Donald Trump to press Beijing to free detained Americans and U.S. residents. The legislators - six senators and House representatives - expressed "deep concern" about China's imprisonment or arbitrary detention of U.S. citizens and permanent residents and the imposition of exit bans on Americans.



