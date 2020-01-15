Left Menu
Cong says Goa govt failed to address issues, asks CM to quit

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 12:24 IST
The Goa Congress on Wednesday demanded resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, claiming that he has "failed" to address key issues like non-resumption of the mining industry, unemployment and slowdown in tourism sector in the state. Talking to reporters here, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Girish Chodankar alleged that the BJP-led state government was "insensitive" towards issues raised by the opposition due to which there was discontent among people.

Chodankar said his party has been raising various issues, like non-resumption of mining operations, "unprecedented" unemployment Goa, which he claimed was highest in the country, slowdown of the tourism industry and concerns over the state's financial situation. The state government has failed to come up with a proper response to all these problems, he said.

"It is unfortunate that the chief minister and his government have become insensitive. Even if you raise sensitive issues, they are not addressed. We condemn the government's inaction. People are unhappy with the government," Chodankar said. "If Chief Minister Pramod Sawant cannot handle affairs of the state, then he should step down from the post without wasting any more time," he said.

In a democratic set up, the government is accountable to people. Hence, the state government has to respond to issues raised by the main opposition party, Chodankar said. The Congress leader further claimed that frustration was mounting among the youth, who were taking law and order in their hands..

