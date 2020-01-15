Dilip Ghosh likely to be re-elected West Bengal BJP president

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh is likely to be re-elected for a second term, party sources said on Wednesday. Ghosh, who was appointed to the post in December 2015, has been continuing as state president even after completion of his term in December 2018, due to the Lok Sabha elections last year.

According to sources, till 5 pm on Wednesday, Ghosh was the only person to have filed nomination for the post of state president. The deadline was till 6 pm. A state council meeting has been convened on Thursday, where the president will be elected, they said.

"I was appointed as state president in 2015 till 2018. But, I got a one-year extension. I will carry out whatever task the party leadership entrusts on me," Ghosh told reporters.

During Ghosh's tenure as state president, the BJP witnessed a metoric rise in the political landscape of West Bengal, bagging 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state..

