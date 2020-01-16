Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump walking fine line in supporting Iran protesters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 10:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 10:32 IST
Trump walking fine line in supporting Iran protesters

With tweets of solidarity in Farsi and technological tools to circumvent internet shutdowns, U.S. President Donald Trump might be close to exhausting his options to support Iranian protesters rising up against their rulers.

U.S. officials say the administration needs to avoid any overtures that could draw accusations of foreign meddling - like direct financing - and increase the chances of a violent crackdown on the people it wants to support. The day after protests broke out in Tehran and other cities following Iran's admission on Saturday after days of denials that it shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 people aboard, Trump sent a tweet in Farsi aimed at Iran's leaders: "DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS." It was retweeted almost 80,000 times.

U.S. officials said the intent of Trump's tweet and other voices of support within the administration was to reinforce the message that Washington stands in solidarity with the Iranian people, while helping shine a light on the motivation of the protesters and let the Tehran government know “we are paying attention.” The demonstrators met a fierce police response in several places during four days of protests. In November, a crackdown on protests caused by fuel price hikes killed hundreds of people.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight from Tehran to Kiev was downed by Iranian air defenses when the armed forces were on high alert for U.S. reprisals, hours after Iran launched missiles against U.S. targets in Iraq in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3. Most of those on board were Iranians or dual citizens. "We’re not looking for regime change or all-out war," said one U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We’re just telling you (that) you can’t have a nuclear weapon and don’t shoot protesters."

The United States has worked with technology companies to help create tools for the Iranian people to circumvent Tehran's restrictions on the internet, said Brian Hook, U.S. special representative for Iran. During the November protests, tens of thousands of people used those tools to communicate, he added. "We're going to continue to look for technology tools to help the Iranian people circumvent the regime censorship and internet shutdown," Hook told Reuters when asked what tangible efforts Washington could offer to help protesters.

PUNISHING SANCTIONS Some see hypocrisy in Trump's show of concern.

While the administration emphasizes that it stands by the Iranian people, heavy U.S. sanctions reimposed by Trump have hastened the economy's deterioration and worsened economic conditions for ordinary Iranians, experts say. "His words carry almost no credibility with an Iranian public who saw him just now impose more sanctions," said Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"So if you ask me if Trump has a public relations strategy when it comes to supporting these protests, the answer is no. It's all driven by his moods, his political needs and his desire to separate himself from his predecessor.” While the United States says its sanctions are laser-focused to hurt Iran's leaders, many foreign banks and companies are deterred from doing business with the Islamic Republic, even for supplies of food and medicine, which are exempt from sanctions.

Democrats say there is more the White House can do to send a message to the Iranian people, such as lifting the ban on travel by Iranians to the United States. Iran was included in a travel ban Trump launched early in his presidency aimed at stopping the export of what Washington calls state-sponsored terrorism. There has been no indication yet that Trump is considering doing so.

While some analysts believe the United States would not be totally uncomfortable with a regime change, Washington has reason to be wary of overstepping too much. The latest example of foreign diplomats landing in hot water in Iran came last week, when Britain's ambassador to Tehran was briefly detained, accused of attending a protest. "We leave the future of Iran to the Iranian people. It will not be decided by the United States government and that's been our policy for almost three years," Hook said.

Asked if Trump would post more on protesters, Hook said: "It would not surprise me. I think you can expect the president to continue communicating directly with Iranian people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-With Cahill back in her corner, Halep chases Melbourne glory

Simona Halep hopes having Darren Cahill back in her corner at the Australian Open will help her land a third Grand Slam title but if the Melbourne Park trophy eludes her once again it will not be down to a lack of fitness or preparation.Hal...

Odisha train accident:Helplines set up in Mumbai, Thane

In the wake of derailment of theMumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus LTT Express, the CentralRailway has set up helplines at five stations to provide updates about the accident to relatives of the train passengers, an official said on...

Tennis-Barty to soak up pressure of hopeful Australia

Bringing the world number one ranking and Grand Slam success to the Australian Open, home hero Ash Barty will carry a heavy burden of expectation to deliver the goods at Melbourne Park.The stocky 23-year-olds rollicking 2019 season has rais...

Tennis-Wozniacki to head into retirement, loved but legacy unsure

Caroline Wozniacki will, fittingly, take her final bow over the next fortnight at Melbourne Park, the scene of her only Grand Slam victory in a career that earned her praise for her tenacity and approachable character but also saw her acqui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020