Nadda set to be elected BJP chief unopposed on Jan 20

BJP working President JP Nadda is set to be elected new party chief of the party January 20 with the incharge of party's election process Radha Mohan Singh announcing the election schedule on Friday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

BJP working President JP Nadda is set to be elected new party chief of the party January 20 with the incharge of party's election process Radha Mohan Singh announcing the election schedule on Friday. The election of party chief is taking place as culmination of the organisational election process.

According to the schedule, nomination will be made between 10 am and 12.30 am and the scrutiny will take place on the same day. The withdrawal can also be made the same day and election, if necessary, will take place on January 21.

Singh said in a release that the process to elect chief and members of national council has been completed in 21 states. Party sources said Nadda is set to be the party chief and would be elected unopposed.

Nadda would take over the reigns of party from Amit Shah under whose leadership BJP has won emphatic electoral victories. Shah is also union Home Minister and had been serving party chief till now. A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has organisational experience and became party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha election.

BJP state chiefs, general secretaries and senior leaders would be present at the party headquarters on January 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

