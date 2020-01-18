Trump says Iran's Khamenei 'should be very careful with his words'
U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be very careful about what he says after Khamenei harshly criticized the United States in a Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.
"The so-called 'Supreme Leader' of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe," Trump said in a tweet.
"Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
- Supreme Leader
- Iran
- Europe