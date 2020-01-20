Sena leader Khotkar blames Danve for assembly poll defeat

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khoktar have regretted not contesting the April 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Jalna against BJP MP Raosaheb Danve and apologized to the people of the constituency for his decision. Khotkar also accused the BJP, Sena's former ally, of "ditching" him during the October 2019 assembly polls, which he said, resulted in his defeat from the Jalna seat.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP had fought the last year's Lok Sabha and also assembly polls in the state as allies. Their alliance collapsed in November last year following differences over the sharing of power post polls.

He was speaking on Sunday at a program organized at Bhokardan near here to felicitate NCP leader Rajesh Tope for his induction into the state cabinet. The Sena is now an ally of the NCP and the Congress and heads the ruling coalition. I apologize to you (the people of Jalna) that I did not contest the (Lok Sabha) elections (against Danve, the sitting BJP MP)," the Sena leader told the gathering.

Later, talking to reporters, Khotkaraccused Danve, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, of "deceiving" him during the assembly polls. Khotkar claimed Danvehad asked BJP activists to work against him, which resulted in Congress candidate Kailash Gorantyal winning the election from the Jalna assembly seat.

The Sena leader said though Dante had participated in an election campaign in support of him, it was only for public consumption and in reality, the BJP MP and his supporters had clandestinely worked against him (Khotkar). The ex-Sena minister claimed he had worked honestly for Danve during the campaign for the April Lok Sabha polls, but the latter did not do the same for him during the assembly elections held six months later.

Khotkar and Danve, both natives of Jalna district in North Maharashtra, are considered rivals in local politics. Before the Lok Sabha elections, Khotkar had declared he would contest against Danve, a former state BJP chief.

However, after several meetings of BJP and Sena leaders with Khotkar, including the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he decided not to enter the poll fray and instead declared his support for Danve, who won..

