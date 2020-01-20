Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sena leader Khotkar blames Danve for assembly poll defeat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jalna
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:45 IST
Sena leader Khotkar blames Danve for assembly poll defeat
0Shiv Sena (Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khoktar have regretted not contesting the April 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Jalna against BJP MP Raosaheb Danve and apologized to the people of the constituency for his decision. Khotkar also accused the BJP, Sena's former ally, of "ditching" him during the October 2019 assembly polls, which he said, resulted in his defeat from the Jalna seat.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP had fought the last year's Lok Sabha and also assembly polls in the state as allies. Their alliance collapsed in November last year following differences over the sharing of power post polls.

He was speaking on Sunday at a program organized at Bhokardan near here to felicitate NCP leader Rajesh Tope for his induction into the state cabinet. The Sena is now an ally of the NCP and the Congress and heads the ruling coalition. I apologize to you (the people of Jalna) that I did not contest the (Lok Sabha) elections (against Danve, the sitting BJP MP)," the Sena leader told the gathering.

Later, talking to reporters, Khotkaraccused Danve, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, of "deceiving" him during the assembly polls. Khotkar claimed Danvehad asked BJP activists to work against him, which resulted in Congress candidate Kailash Gorantyal winning the election from the Jalna assembly seat.

The Sena leader said though Dante had participated in an election campaign in support of him, it was only for public consumption and in reality, the BJP MP and his supporters had clandestinely worked against him (Khotkar). The ex-Sena minister claimed he had worked honestly for Danve during the campaign for the April Lok Sabha polls, but the latter did not do the same for him during the assembly elections held six months later.

Khotkar and Danve, both natives of Jalna district in North Maharashtra, are considered rivals in local politics. Before the Lok Sabha elections, Khotkar had declared he would contest against Danve, a former state BJP chief.

However, after several meetings of BJP and Sena leaders with Khotkar, including the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he decided not to enter the poll fray and instead declared his support for Danve, who won..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Fast & Furious 9: Justin Bieber’s rumor debunked, actors & characters’ named revealed

The filming of Fast Furious 9 was already wrapped. This has been confirmed by Vin Diesel on November 28. The movie is set for release in May 2020. Only 5 months left for the release of Fast Furious 9, thus its first trailer will be arrivi...

POLNET 2.0 armed with robust sat data communication facility launched

Police communication services in the country are expected to be bolstered as a revamped and upgraded POLNET 2.0 was commissioned on Monday by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai at a national conference here. The new platform is ...

GLOBAL MARKETS -Stocks stay near record highs; focus turns to central banks, earnings

World stocks traded just below record highs on Monday, pausing ahead of this weeks central bank meetings, economic data and earnings, while oil prices rose to their highest in over a week after blockades began shutting down two Libyan oilfi...

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty appointed MD of SBI

The government on Monday appointed Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the managing director of the State Bank of India for a period of three years, according to an official order.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020