Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stay awake: Senators struggle to stay focused on impeachment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 12:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 12:04 IST
Stay awake: Senators struggle to stay focused on impeachment

Washington, Jan 22 (AP) Adam Schiff was still speaking — about witnesses, documents, future presidents and the impeachment of President Donald Trump. He'd said it all before, but five hours into the Senate trial Tuesday, Schiff, the lead prosecutor, was saying it again. Suddenly, from the Republican side, Sen. James Risch of Idaho raised his left hand so Schiff could see it and pointed, repeatedly, to his wristwatch. Time's up, Risch signaled.

He was right: It was time to vote, and — perhaps as important — it would soon be time for dinner. Schiff yielded, and the senators rose to vote and then quietly left the chamber. "The subject matter is something we've all heard,” Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told reporters.

The understatement helps explain what seemed to be a widespread struggle with attention late Tuesday as arguments in the abuse and obstruction trial stretched into the late evening. It's a challenge anyone who's served on a jury might understand, but senators try not to complain, given the enormous political stakes of the trial during the 2020 election year. About a third of the senators are up for re-election. The more senior members are on-camera during the proceedings. Anyone falling asleep — and a few senators looked like they might have Monday — during only the third impeachment trial in history would have some explaining to do.

The urge to nod off stems in part from the familiarity of the arguments. They have all heard the story of Trump's pressure on Ukraine. Only a handful claim to have not made up their minds on whether Trump should be removed from office. And the outcome — the impeached president's acquittal — seems clear. Still, the trial is expected to cover tedious, familiar territory six days a week until it is resolved. One piece of good news for the attention-challenged: The Senate voted Tuesday to trade 12-hour days for 8-hour days when opening arguments begin. And both sides are using audiovisual aides to keep people awake. Lawyer Jay Sekulow did a bit of pointing and raising his voice at one point late in the proceedings, which seemed to perk people up.

But inside the crowded, tradition-bound chamber, senators have little to do besides take notes and listen. Phones and coffee are banned. So are talking and passing notes to each other. There's no pacing around the chamber. Snacks are traditionally frowned upon, though Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., could be seen popping something into his mouth and chewing as he wrote on a notepad. Senators in both parties paid close attention and took notes, highlighted papers and listened intently — at least at first.

One of the most prolific note-takers throughout the proceedings was Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a centrist in a tough reelection fight this year. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of four Democratic presidential candidates forced back to the Senate ahead of the Iowa caucuses, held both a blue pen and yellow pencil in her right hand and alternated which she used to take notes. Others appeared to struggle to maintain attention as the hours wore on. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a presidential hopefuls who has openly complained about having to be in Washington, yawned and at one point tipped his head back on his chair.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, another Democratic presidential candidate, appeared to be subtly chewing something at length, possibly gum, as Schiff spoke. A few hours in, the visitors' galleries were less than half full. A staff area of the Senate floor had extra chairs but few people sitting there. Senators periodically gazed up into the galleries, a rare occurrence.

“They've already presented their entire case about three times already, and apparently we're going to hear it two or three more times tonight,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. (AP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court asks high courts to restrain from passing orders on CAA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the high courts across the country to restrain from passing any orders on the Citizenship Amendment Act while granting the Central government four weeks time to file a reply on the petitions regarding th...

'New origami-like structures can support 14,000 times their weight'

Researchers have developed new soft-material structures that can hold nearly 14,000 times their weight using the Japanese art form of kirigami -- a version of origami that allows materials to be cut and reconnected using tape or glue. The s...

Mexico begins flying, busing migrants back to Honduras

Ciudad Hidalgo Mexico, Jan 22 AP Hundreds of Central American migrants who entered southern Mexico in recent days have either been pushed back into Guatemala by Mexican troops, shipped to detention centers or returned to Honduras, officials...

China says Taiwan's role in international bodies must be under 'One China' principle

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the central government cares for the health and well-being of its Taiwan compatriots more than anyone else.Taiwans participation in international bodies must be arranged under the One China pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020