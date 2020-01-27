Republican Collins says Bolton report strengthens case for impeachment trial witnesses
Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Monday the case for calling witnesses in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial had been strengthened by a New York Times report on a book manuscript by former Trump adviser John Bolton.
"The reports about John Bolton's book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues," Collins said in a statement she posted to Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Susan Collins
- Donald Trump
- John Bolton
- Republican
- Senate
- New York Times
ALSO READ
Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump at WEF in Davos
Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump at WEF in Davos
EXPLAINER-Why is President Donald Trump on trial in the U.S. Senate?
EXPLAINER-Why is President Donald Trump on trial in the U.S. Senate?
US President Donald Trump says the US is in the midst of an economic boom that the world has never seen before.