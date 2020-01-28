BJP targeting autowallahs who painted I love Kejriwal on their autos: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the BJP is targeting auto-rickshaw drivers who have painted 'I love Kejriwal' on their autos by slapping heavy challans on them. Tagging a media report according to which an autorickshaw driver was fined Rs 10,000 for painting 'I love Kejriwal' on his auto, Kejriwal urged the BJP to stop targeting the poor.
"The BJP through its police is making false challans of poor auto drivers. His only mistake is that he has written I love Kejriwal. Such maliciousness against the poor is not right. I appeal to the BJP to stop taking revenge from the poor," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. The AAP is running an 'I love Kejriwal' campaign under which people who want Arvind Kejriwal to become the chief minister of Delhi again are being given pamphlets for distribution.
Under the campaign, the autorickshaw drivers supporting the AAP have painted 'I love Kejriwal' on their autos'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- BJP
- Delhi
- AAP
ALSO READ
AAP announces list of all 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls; CM Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi seat.
After waiting for hours, Arvind Kejriwal files his nomination papers from New Delhi constituency
Arvind Kejriwal to file his nomination on Tuesday
Arvind Kejriwal to file his nomination on Tuesday
If competition to make false promises is held in country, Arvind Kejriwal will win first prize: Home Minister Amit Shah.