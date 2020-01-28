Left Menu
Sen. Graham backs plan to make Bolton manuscript available to senators

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 21:19 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:59 IST
File photo Image Credit: Facebook (@LindseyGraham)

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said he would support a plan making former national security adviser John Bolton's book manuscript available for senators to review as they weigh President Donald Trump's impeachment.

His colleague James Lankford, on Monday, floated giving senators access to Bolton's manuscript, which was leaked to the New York Times and reportedly says Trump tied security aid for Ukraine to his call for a probe into his Democratic rivals. Graham had earlier said he would back a subpoena for the manuscript.

