EC issues show cause notice to BJP leader over ad against Congress

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to BJP national general secretary Arun Singh for prima facie violating a provision of the model code relating to making unverified allegations against rival parties and candidates.

The commission has asked him to respond to the notice before noon on January 31.

