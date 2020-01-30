Left Menu
Republican U.S. Senator Gardner says no need for witnesses in Trump impeachment trial -website

  • Updated: 30-01-2020 00:35 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 00:35 IST
U.S. Republican Senator Cory Gardner said on Wednesday he does not support calling witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, the Colorado Politics website reported.

"I do not believe we need to hear from an 18th witness," the website quoted Gardner as saying in a statement.

Gardner, of Colorado, is one of a handful of Republican senators who face a tough re-election battle this year and might encounter a voter backlash if they vote to wrap up the trial quickly, as Republican leaders want, instead of calling for more evidence and witnesses.

