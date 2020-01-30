Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-'We've always said it's uphill': Quotes from Day 8 of Trump's Senate impeachment trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 06:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 06:02 IST
UPDATE 1-'We've always said it's uphill': Quotes from Day 8 of Trump's Senate impeachment trial
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A Democratic push for witnesses at Donald Trump's U.S. Senate impeachment trial appeared to flag on Wednesday, raising the possibility the president could be acquitted as early as Friday, as the White House objected to the publication of a book by former national security adviser John Bolton.

Here are some quotes from Day Eight: SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER

"We've always said it's uphill. There's tremendous pressure from a vindictive, nasty president on every Republican senator, but I think they sit there as they listen to these questions ... and we've got a real shot to get witnesses and documents." TRUMP ATTORNEY PATRICK PHILBIN:

"It's not just a question of, 'Well should we just hear one witness?' That's not what the real question is going to be. For this institution, the real question is: 'What is the precedent that is going to be set for what is an acceptable way for the House of Representatives to bring an impeachment of a president of the United States to this chamber?'" DEMOCRATIC IMPEACHMENT MANAGER ADAM SCHIFF:

"When you have a witness as plainly relevant as John Bolton who goes to the heart of the most serious and most egregious of the president's misconduct, who has volunteered to come and testify - to turn him away, to look the other way I think is deeply at odds with being an impartial juror." TRUMP ATTORNEY ALAN DERSHOWITZ:

"Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest. And mostly you're right. Your election is in the public interest. And if a president did something that he believes will help him get elected, in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment." DEMOCRATIC SENATOR MAZIE HIRONO, commenting on Dershowitz

"That was one of the most bizarre things I've ever heard as a response. That means that basically anybody, even someone who is totally off-base or even insane, if that person happens to be the president ... that's A-OK." PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, on Twitter:

"There is much talk that certain Democrats are going to be voting with Republicans on the Impeachment Hoax, so that the Senate can get back to the business of taking care of the American people. Sorry, but Cryin' Chuck Schumer will never let that happen!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Efforts being made to develop tier-II & III cities in

Efforts arebeing made to develop tier-II and tier-III cities in Karnataka, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said. Speaking at Invest Karnataka Road Show here on Wednesday night, he said it was time to seek investment ...

PM, President pay homage to Gandhi on 72nd death anniversary

The nation on Thursday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation. Kovind, Modi, Vice President M ...

Kevin Hart, Jason Statham may team up for 'Man From Toronto'

Kevin Hart and Jason Statham are currently in talks to team up for Patrick Hughess The Man From Toronto, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The flick helmed by The Hitmans Bodyguard director will be an action-comedy by Sony Pictures and is ey...

Canucks win 4th straight, take down Sharks

Rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes and forward Tanner Pearson each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Vancouver Canucks rallied for a 5-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. Tyler Myers, Jake Virtanen and Brandon Sutte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020