Jamia incident result of BJP ministers, leaders provoking people with incendiary slogans: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the Jamia firing incident is the result of BJP ministers and leaders inciting crowds with incendiary slogans and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer whether he stands with violence or with non-violence. When provocative speeches are given by BJP leaders, such incidents are possible, she added.

Gandhi also asked the prime minister what kind of Delhi he wanted and whether he stood by anarchy or development. "When ministers in the BJP government and leaders provoke people to shoot and give provocative speeches, then such incidents are possible. The prime minister should answer what kind of Delhi he wants to build. Is he standing with violence or non-violence. Is he standing with development or anarchy," she asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area. Massive protests erupted in the area after the incident, with hundreds of agitated people gathering near the university, breaking barricades and clashing with police personnel.

The man, who identified himself as "Rambhakt Gopal", was subsequently overpowered by the police and detained. He was taken into custody and was being interrogated, police said.

