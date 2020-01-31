Left Menu
Kejriwal hits back at Harsh Vardhan over 'Delhi ke bete' remark

Hitting back sharply at Union Minister Harsh Vardhan over 'Delhi Ke Bete' jibe at him, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that BJP might not consider those born in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and settled in the national capital as "their own" but Aam Aadmi Party government considers them as "part of the family".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 12:38 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hitting back sharply at Union Minister Harsh Vardhan over 'Delhi Ke Bete' jibe at him, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that BJP might not consider those born in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and settled in the national capital as "their own" but Aam Aadmi Party government considers them as "part of the family". "Doctor Sahib, your hatred is for me. You can abuse me. But how can you call all those who were born in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and settled in Delhi as not your own?" Delhi Chief Minister asked Vardhan on Twitter in Hindi.

"BJP might not consider them as their own. But they are part of our Delhi family. We Delhiites have adopted them all, made them our family," he said. Kejriwal's response comes a day after Vardhan, in a press conference while attacking Kejriwal, asked how can the AAP chief call himself a son of Delhi as he was born in Hisar and associated with Anna's movement from Ghaziabad.

"How did he become a son of Delhi, one who was born in Hisar, Haryana, and associated with Anna's movement from Ghaziabad? This election is between lies and truth, between nationalism and treason!" he said. Earlier, Vardhan had said that there were no chances of AAP getting back to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He had further said that the BJP had a strong chance of winning in the upcoming 2020 Assembly elections due to the work done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre. The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on February 8 while the results will be announced on February 11, the Election Commission of India said on Monday. (ANI)

