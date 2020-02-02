Rahul digs out PM Modi's famous yoga video, hopes Modi's exercise moves may 'restart' economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the economic slowdown and asked Modi to repeat a few more times his moves from his famous yoga video, as perhaps it may restart the slowing economy. "Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy. #Modinomics," Gandhi wrote on Twitter, as he shared PM Modi's famous video from 2018 in which Modi is seen performing different exercises.

Prime Minister Modi had shared on social media a video of his morning exercise and yoga on June 13, 2018, following his acceptance to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's popular 'Fitness Challenge'. The video had sparked a flurry of memes on social media. The Congress leader had earlier criticised the government over the Union Budget presented on Saturday and said that the main issue is unemployment and it has not been addressed.

"The main issue facing is unemployment. I didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs. I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes govt well, a lot of repetition, rambling-it is the mindset of government, all talk, but nothing happening," he had said. India is facing an economic slowdown with several economists and experts questioning the government's various moves over the last year to stem the slump. (ANI)

