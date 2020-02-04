Two women applied for Bank of England's top job -government

Just two of the 23 people who applied to succeed Mark Carney as Bank of England governor were women and both were interviewed, according to a letter published by Britain's finance ministry on Monday. The government named Andrew Bailey, a 30-year veteran of the bank, as the next boss in December, attracting criticism from some who had hoped the more than 300-year-old institution would get its first female governor.

Former BoE deputy governor Minouche Shafik, who now heads the London School of Economics, was considered the favorite at one stage. The Financial Times reported Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected her because of her critical views on Brexit. In a letter from finance minister Sajid Javid to parliament's Treasury Committee, dated December but published on Monday, Javid revealed a total of 23 people had applied for the role -- two women and 21 men. It did not name the candidates.

Nine candidates were shortlisted for interview, Javid said -- both of the women and seven of the men. When his appointment was announced, Javid described Bailey as "the stand-out candidate". He is due to take up the role, which has a salary of 495,000 pounds a year, on March 16.

