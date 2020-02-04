Left Menu
Development News Edition

McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:06 IST
McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit Trump

Washington, Feb 4 (AP) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday slammed House Democrats' drive to impeach President Donald Trump as "the most rushed, least fair, and least thorough" in history and said he will vote to acquit Trump. McConnell said the two impeachment charges against Trump — that he abused his power and obstructed Congress' ensuing investigation — are “constitutionally incoherent” and don't “even approach a case for the first presidential removal in American history."

The Kentucky Republican opened the Senate with a scathing assessment of the case presented by House Democrats, but he did not address whether Trump's actions were inappropriate or wrong, as some Senate Republicans have conceded. McConnell has dodged question about whether Trump's actions — pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into Trump's political rival Joe Biden — were inappropriate.

He led a drive last week to deny Democrats any opportunity to call witnesses before the Senate, and he has worked closely with the Trump White House in shepherding the case through the Senate. McConnell argued that “concerns about whether the president's motivations were public or personal, and a disagreement over whether the exercise of the power was in the national interests" are not enough to remove a president.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York weighed in immediately after McConnell's remarks, accusing the Republican leader and his GOP colleagues of sweeping Trump's misconduct under the rug. “The administration, its top people and Senate Republicans are all hiding the truth," Schumer said. The charges are extremely serious. To interfere in an election, to blackmail a foreign country, to interfere in our elections gets at the very core of what our democracy is about."

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the two impeachment articles Wednesday afternoon. Trump is delivering his State of the Union address Tuesday night, a platform in which he appears before Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the powerful House speaker who orchestrated last year's House impeachment drive. Trump is virtually certain to be acquitted, and no member of either party has indicated yet that they will break with their party colleagues. Republicans hold 53-47 majority.

A vote by two-thirds of the chamber would be necessary to convict Trump. (AP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shaheen Bagh gunman's photo with AAP leaders exposes the party, says BJP

After pictures of Shaheen Bagh gunman Kapil Gujjar joining the Aam Aadmi Party AAP in the presence of party MP Sanjay Singh surfaced on Tuesday, the BJP accused its rival in Delhi of instigating and misusing the youth. Kapil had fired two a...

Amit Shah lauds India U19 team for reaching World Cup final after thrashing Pak

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded Indian team for defeating Pakistan in the U19 World Cup semifinal at Senwes Park in South Africa. India trounced Pakistan by 10-wicket to register a third consecutive spot in the final of the ...

FM exhorts industry to shun hesitation, partner with govt to push growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday exhorted the industry to shun hesitation and be a partner in driving growth, saying the government has already initiated several measures and is willing to take more steps. The government has a...

JVM-P issues show-cause notice to MLA Pradip Yadav for meeting

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik on Tuesday served show-cause notice to party MLA Pradip Yadav for meeting top Congress leaders in Delhi last month, and other anti-party activities. The JVM-P also took umbrage at Yadavs alleged rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020