Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-On eve of expected acquittal, Trump scorns Democrats, touts economy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 08:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 08:14 IST
UPDATE 5-On eve of expected acquittal, Trump scorns Democrats, touts economy
US president Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump, emerging from the shadow of impeachment, faced Democratic lawmakers who seek to toss him from office on Tuesday at a State of the Union speech he used to belittle his opponents and tout the U.S. economy. Trump avoided the subject of his impeachment in the early portion of his speech, but the scars from the battle were evident with fellow Republicans giving him standing ovations while rival Democrats for the most part remained seated.

The Republican-led Senate was expected to acquit him on Wednesday of charges he abused his powers and obstructed Congress. Seeing U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the first time since she stormed out of a White House meeting four months ago, he declined to shake her outstretched hand as he gave her a copy of the speech.

Pelosi appeared to be taken aback. She and Trump have not spoken since their October meeting, both sides said. In the audience, Republicans from both houses of Congress chanted "four more years" as he stood at the lectern in the chamber of the House with a presidential election almost exactly nine months away.

Democrats sat silently and some could be seen shaking their heads as Trump declared, "The state of our union is stronger than ever before." Pelosi, who dropped her opposition to impeachment and allowed Democratic lawmakers to seek impeachment charges against him, sat stoically and grim-faced behind Trump and paged through a written copy of his speech.

Trump presented himself as a big improvement over Democratic President Barack Obama, whom he succeed three years ago. "In just three short years we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America's destiny," he said. The House impeachment managers, who are acting as prosecutors in the Senate impeachment trial, were seated together at the front of the Democrats' section.

Many House Democratic women wore white for a second year in a row, a sign of the suffragist movement that won women the right to vote 100 years ago. Several Democratic lawmakers refused to attend the annual speech to protest Trump. Trump, using the speech to lay out his vision for a second four-year term, attacked some of the healthcare proposals being debated among his Democratic rivals on the campaign trail.

Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have proposed healthcare plans that would be entirely run by the government, a sharp departure from the current, private system in which millions of Americans get medical insurance from their employers. While Trump has likened their plans to socialism, his lack of a healthcare plan has left him open to criticism that he has not put enough work into finding a way to reduce rising insurance costs that burden middle-class Americans.

"We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare!" Trump said. Trump offered an upbeat portrayal of his presidency in hopes of persuading Americans to give him another four-year term in the Nov. 3 election.

"In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American Decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America's destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!" Trump said. Aides said Trump wanted to keep the speech upbeat despite his anger at being impeached by the House. He was expected to address the controversy after his almost certain acquittal in the Senate.

Trump also revived his arguments that migrants should be stopped from crossing the southern U.S. border and that so-called "sanctuary cities" where migrants are protected are wrong. After coming close to a broad conflict with Iran after he ordered the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Trump said "we are working to END America's wars in the Middle East."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Indo-US trade deal likely during Trump's India visit

India and the US are set to seal a trade deal during President Donald Trumps planned visit to India in the last week of this month, multiple sources said. Trade officials of India and the US are giving final touches to the deal expected to ...

Reports: Dodgers to acquire Betts, Price from Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire stars Mookie Betts and David Price from Boston Red Sox, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night. Outfielder Alex Verdugo would head to Boston in the deal that also reportedly would include th...

US has moved forward at an unimaginable pace: Trump

Headed into the election year, President Donald Trump told lawmakers that in three years of his presidency, the US has moved forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago. Making a strong pitch for his re-election and confid...

Holding elections to be crucial step for reuniting Palestinian people: UN chief

Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is key to sustainable peace in the Middle East, the UN chief said on Tuesday, maintaining that the lack of any progress only furthers radicalization across the region.Antnio Guterres told the Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020