Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Trump speech

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 10:46 IST
Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Trump speech
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing President Donald Trump's address after his speech (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Wednesday, in a pointed political gesture after listening tight-lipped to the president tout his achievements to Congress. The tension between Trump and his Democratic nemesis was palpable from the outset, as Pelosi extended her hand for a handshake -- and the president failed to return the favor.

Seated in silence behind the president in the House of Representatives, Pelosi frowned, repeatedly shook her head and smiled disbelievingly until he finished speaking and Republicans erupted in applause -- at which point she rose and very visibly tore up the papers in front of her. Asked afterwards by a reporter to give a reason for her gesture, Pelosi replied: "Because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives."

And in a follow-up tweet, the 79-year-old Pelosi said Democrats would "never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done". Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House six weeks ago, and the flashpoint with Pelosi comes one day before the US Senate is all but certain to vote to acquit him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

During the impeachment crisis, Trump, 73, has repeatedly assailed the speaker for her impeachment "hoax," branding her "nervous Nancy" and "crazy Nancy" on Twitter. Pelosi's gesture capped a night where the country's bitter political divide was on full display, as Trump's address earned a triumphant reception from the Republican half of Congress -- but sullen silence, boos and jeers from the Democrats present.

Chuck Schumer, the senior Democrat in the Senate, said that the speech was "more like a Trump rally than a speech a true leader would give". "It was demagogic, undignified, highly partisan and in too many places, untruthful," he said.

The White House was quick to hit back at Pelosi, saying she had insulted the Americans honored in Trump's speech, from a veteran airman to a premature baby or a mourning military family. "That's her legacy," it said.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham doubled down, tweeting: "Tearing the speech up is not going to tear up the accomplishments of this President." His fellow Republican Senator Marco Rubio said Pelosi had "embarrassed herself" by ripping up the speech. "So pathetic," he added on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Harden's heroics lead Rockets past Hornets

James Harden finished one rebound shy of a 40-point triple-double, and the host Houston Rockets erased a 15-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110 on Tuesday. Harden was exceptional throughout but especially down the stretch, f...

Unknowns of the new virus make global quarantines a struggle

Seoul, Feb 5 AP Health authorities are scrambling to halt the spread of a new virus that has killed hundreds in China. But with important details about the illness and how it spreads still unknown, officials and medical personnel are strugg...

US, EU, China, India among 'big emitters', must lead way on climate action: UN chief

The European Union, the US, China, India, Japan and Russia are the worlds big emitters who must respect and meet their commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the UN chief has said, underlining tha...

Some political parties are instigating people against CAA for their selfish interests, alleges Rajinikanth

Some political parties are instigating people against CAA for their selfish interests, alleges Rajinikanth....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020