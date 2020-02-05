BJP 'feku' party, out to sell everything except jails: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, calling it a "party of fekus" (those who bluff) that is out to sell off everything "except jails". Without naming Union minister Anurag Thakur or his controversial remarks during a recent election rally in Delhi, Banerjee wondered how a central minister continues to hold a constitutional post despite using unconstitutional language.

Criticising the Centre's decision to privatise companies like BSNL, Air India and LIC, she said, "They would sell off everything (PSUs), they would sell off the Railways too; only jails would remain... only they will stay and rest of us will be termed as foreigners "BJP is a 'feku' party. It is only interested in giving out fake news. It is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion and threatening people with guns and bullets." The chief minister took umbrage at the recent comments of Thakur and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, dubbing the BJP as a party of "crazy, religiously-blind people". Thakur, during the rally in Delhi, had urged people to raise an incendiary slogan after lashing out at CAA protesters, while Adityanath courted controversy with his remark that those who attack 'Kanwariyas' (devotees of Lord Shiva) will have to face police bullets.

"The BJP is a party of crazy, religiously-blind people who have little knowledge of religion and are trying to confuse the people of the country by dividing them. They are a party of goondas, of 'dangabaazs' (rioters)," Banerjee said. The West Bengal CM, who has been among the most vociferous critics of the saffron party, said, "I was born in Hindustan, not in a nation governed by BJP which attacks people with guns and bullets." The TMC supremo condemned the BJP-led government at the Centre for allegedly destroying harmony in the country by trying to forcibly implement the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

Iterating that she would not allow the implementation of CAA, NPR or NRC in Bengal, Banerjee said, "The BJP is trying to play a communal game in the name of implementing these. Be cautious about it. "Yesterday, in the Lok Sabha, the government said that NRC will not happen. They keep on changing their stance," she said.

Banerjee also expressed concern over the alleged lack of security of public money deposited in banks. Reacting to Banerjee's assertion that the CAA won't be implemented in the state, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh dared her to go ahead with the resistance.

"If Mamata Banerjee has guts, I challenge her and the state government to stop the implementation of CAA in the state. She has been constantly spreading canards against the CAA and NRC in Bengal," Ghosh told a news channel. He said it has become Banerjee's habit to resist whatever is good for the country.

Referring to the trouble that broke out during a mass wedding ceremony hosted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Malda on Sunday, Banerjee said, "They (BJP) will come pretending to be from an NGO and help you in your daughter's wedding. But they will actually try to convert you. Do not trust them." As many as 45 people, including women and children, were injured when armed supporters of the Jharkhand Disom Party ran riot at the venue of the mass marriage ceremony. The BJP, CPI(M) and the Congress are "triplets", she said, hitting out at the opposition parties..

