EC serves notice to AAP's Sanjay Singh for 'distorted, unverified' allegations against BJP

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh for allegedly "making distorted and unverified allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party in an interview with ANI."

EC serves notice to AAP's Sanjay Singh for 'distorted, unverified' allegations against BJP
AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"The Commission has received a complaint from the BJP wherein it has been alleged that you (Singh) have made distorted and unverified allegations against the BJP in an interview to the ANI," said the ECI in a notice to Singh.

"The Commission is prima facie of the view that by making those distorted and unverified comments, you have violated the Model Code of Conduct apart from the fact that his statements could create confusion and panic among the general public and electors," the notice added. The poll body has given the senior AAP leader time till 12 pm on Friday to explain his position.

"You (AAP leader) have violated the provision of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Apart from the fact that your statement could create confusion and panic among the general public and electors. Therefore, the Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position in this regard before the commission till noon on Friday," the EC said. On January 31, AAP Rajaya Sabha MP had launched a scathing attack on the BJP citing the Jamia firing incident and had alleged that they want to disturb peace in Delhi to defer Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, the AAP leader had alleged: "Home Minister Amit Shah wants to disturb the environment of Delhi. First, they made their leaders give instigating speeches. BJP can see defeat in Delhi polls, this conspiracy was hatched out of that fear. The Home Minister is conspiring to postpone polls." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

