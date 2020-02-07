Left Menu
AAP accuses Giriraj Singh, BJP MPs of distributing cash, liquor ahead of Delhi polls, seeks action

A day ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll, the AAP on Friday alleged that BJP MPs including Union Minister Giriraj Singh are 'distributing cash and liquor' in the national capital to influence the voters.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 22:46 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 22:46 IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A day ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll, the AAP on Friday alleged that BJP MPs including Union Minister Giriraj Singh are 'distributing cash and liquor' in the national capital to influence the voters. "We had earlier said the BJP will resort to distributing cash and liquor to influence the voters. It is doing so now. Yesterday too, such reports had come in. BJP violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the entire campaigning period, by giving inflammatory statements. Now with just a day left for the polling, Union Minister Giriraj Singh and other BJP MPs are openly distributing cash and liquor," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said at a press conference here.

"We have received one such news regarding Giriraj Singh from the public in Rithala Vidhan Sabha area. The people from the area told us that he was distributing money," said Singh. He further said the AAP has informed the Election Commission about the incident, demanding strict action and remove all BJP MPs from Delhi, who are not residents of the national capital with immediate effect.

"We have informed the Election Commission about the incident and also the CEO regarding this. We demand that all BJP MPs who are not Delhi residents should be taken out of Delhi, as they are distributing cash and other things to influence voters," said Singh. The AAP leader also played a video of the incident, which allegedly shows Giriraj Singh at a jewellery shop in Rithala.

The law enforcement agencies in Delhi have seized cash, liquor, drugs, narcotics, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 55.33 crore ever since the MCC came into force in the national capital on January 6, officials said on Friday. This includes Rs 10.39 crore of cash. The total amount of liquor seized during the period is 99210.65 litres, worth Rs 2,72,98,417. The total amount of drugs and narcotics seized is 774.09 kg, worth Rs 7,87,37,750.

The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled for February 8 from 8 am onwards. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

