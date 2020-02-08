Left Menu
Delhi records 54.65 pc polling till 6 pm

Over 54 per cent of voters in Delhi had cast their ballot by 6 pm on Saturday with voting picking up pace in the last three hours.

Voters in queue to cast their votes in Delhi on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Over 54 per cent of voters in Delhi had cast their ballot by 6 pm on Saturday with voting picking up pace in the last three hours. The voting percentage was 54.65 per cent till 6 pm and gone up by over 10 per cent in the last one hour. It was 44.52 per cent at 5 pm, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.

The voting for 70-members Delhi assembly concluded at 6 pm and voters who had entered the polling station before the stipulated time will be allowed to cast their vote. Polling in most assembly constituencies was between 50 and 60 per cent according to the poll panel data and is expected to improve.

Prominent among those who cast their votes were President Ram Nath Kovind, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, BJP leader LK Advani, and Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and S Jaishankar. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also cast their votes.

Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes including 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. There are 869 third gender voters. Ballimaran is the smallest constituency in the national capital with an area of 2.50 square kilometres. Narela is the biggest with an area of 143.42 sq km.

The voting is being held at 13,571 polling stations of which 3,141 are critical and 144 vulnerable polling stations. The contest is largely triangular between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress.

Both BJP and Congress have given a few seats to their allies. AAP had secured a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 seats. The results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

