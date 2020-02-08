Left Menu
Over a dozen activists from north Kashmir join BJP in Jammu

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 18:57 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 18:57 IST
More than a dozen political and social activists from north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday joined the BJP here, pledging to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the Union Territory. Nine of the new entrants into the BJP are from Uri constituency including joint secretary of youth National Conference Mohammad Akram, People's Conference Organiser Ishfaq Ahmad Lone, sarpanch Sofiya Begum and Panchayat chairman Javid Hussain, a party release said.

It said former vice zonal president of PDP (Tangmarg) Abdul Ahad Malik, Panch Mohammad Shafi Najar and several other social workers from Rafiabad also joined the party. "We have come to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister for the welfare of the region. Modi's mission of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has touched the lives of the minority communities and every section which was neglected for the past seven decades," the statement said quoting the new entrants.

They said that Modi's policies have benefited everyone from every region. "Today new hope and confidence is infused in common Kashmiri as Kashmir now progresses on the path of peace and development. People of Kashmir have seen enough bloodshed and violence and now it is the time for development," the statement said.

Welcoming them into the party fold, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul said their joining will further strengthen the BJP in the valley and asked them to render their whole-hearted services for the benefit of common masses as representative of BJP in their respective areas. "The BJP has gained confidence of every person cutting across the lines of region or religion. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are fast moving on the path of peace and progress and BJP is here to ensure this," Kaul said.

He said the Modi-led government has won hearts of minorities in the country, while other political parties in the past misused them and considered them as a mere vote bank. "Even, to this day, those parties are trying to vitiate the brotherhood of nation for their vested interests," he said.

