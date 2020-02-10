Hindus be trained to operate arms in self defence: Tel BJP MLA
BJP MLA from Hyderabad, T Raja Singh, has said the dream of "Hindurashtra" can be fulfilled if all Hindus get united. He also demanded that Hindus be given training in operating arms for "self-defence".
Addressing a public meeting here in Maharashtra on Sunday, Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in the Telangana capital, said India would become a Hindurashtra by the year 2023. "India needs thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji for becoming a Hindu Rashtra," he said.
Singh also demanded implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the country-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) to weed out illegal infiltrators..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
