Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP leads on 22 seats, BJP on 14

The early trends of the Delhi Assembly elections showed that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading in 22 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 14 seats respectively according to Election Commission.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:03 IST
Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP leads on 22 seats, BJP on 14
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The early trends of the Delhi Assembly elections showed that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading in 22 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 14 seats respectively according to Election Commission. Among the AAP candidates, Arvind Kejriwal is leading from New Delhi constituency while Manish Sisodia and Atishi were leading from Patparganj and Kalkaji. While BJP leaders Vijender Gupta is ahead in Rohini, OP Sharma is Vishwas Nagar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are leading in Ballimaran, Kalkaji and Bawana constituency seats. According to the data compiled by the poll body, in Munka, BJP's Azad Singh is leading. In Mustafabad, BJP candidate Jagdish Pradhan is ahead of AAP's Haji Yunus.

However, in Najafgarh, AAP's Ajeet Singh Kharkhari is leading. The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. The Delhi Assembly Election results 2020 will be announced today to determine the fate of the AAP government.

AAP, BJP, Congress are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make a reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports one new case of coronavirus, brings total to 33

Thailand has recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 33 since January, a health ministry official said on Tuesday. The new case is a 54-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan who was put in quarantine after com...

Not nervous: Manoj Tiwari

Stating that he was not nervous, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday said preparations for celebration at party offices had begun, as initial trends trickled in for the assembly polls. I am not nervous. We have appeared for a test, results...

TresVista Launches its Third Delivery Center in Bengaluru, India

Following the successful opening of its office in Pune in April 2018, TresVista has announced the launch of a new delivery center in Bengaluru. Situated at the Bhartiya Center of Information Technology BCIT, the Bengaluru office anticipates...

TRENDS

Congress Alka Lamba trailing by over 5,800 votes from Chandni Chowk constituency....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020