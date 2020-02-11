Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP leads on 22 seats, BJP on 14

The early trends of the Delhi Assembly elections showed that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading in 22 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 14 seats respectively according to Election Commission. Among the AAP candidates, Arvind Kejriwal is leading from New Delhi constituency while Manish Sisodia and Atishi were leading from Patparganj and Kalkaji. While BJP leaders Vijender Gupta is ahead in Rohini, OP Sharma is Vishwas Nagar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are leading in Ballimaran, Kalkaji and Bawana constituency seats. According to the data compiled by the poll body, in Munka, BJP's Azad Singh is leading. In Mustafabad, BJP candidate Jagdish Pradhan is ahead of AAP's Haji Yunus.

However, in Najafgarh, AAP's Ajeet Singh Kharkhari is leading. The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. The Delhi Assembly Election results 2020 will be announced today to determine the fate of the AAP government.

AAP, BJP, Congress are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make a reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.