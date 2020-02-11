BJP candidate Braham Singh leads over AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Okhla seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading with a margin of 194 votes In Okhla assembly seat, home to Shaheen Bagh which has seen sit-in protests against the citizenship amendment act (CAA) for two months now. BJP's Braham Singh with 7,107 votes was leading Aam Aadmi Party candidate Amanatullah Khan with 5,474 votes at 11:45 am.

The constituency witnessed a triangular contest between Khan of AAP, Parvez Hashmi of Congress and a former Rajya Sabha MP, and BJP's Brahm Singh. In 2015 assembly polls Khan had defeated Braham Singh with a margin of 64532 votes. BJP had made Shaheeh Bagh one of its key poll campaign issues this time. The party had not won from this Okhla seat since the year 1993.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. The results will be out today.

The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years. (ANI)

