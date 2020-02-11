Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls:BJP blames Congress for vote shift,Sena 'polarisation'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:24 IST
Delhi polls:BJP blames Congress for vote shift,Sena 'polarisation'
Image Credit: ANI

As the vote-counting trends for the Delhi assembly polls indicated a big win for the AAP, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday blamed the "transfer" of the Congress' votes to the Arvind Kejriwal- led the party for the defeat of the BJP. The ruling Shiv Sena said the BJP got only "limited success" in its efforts to "polarise" votes over the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest.

Women have been holding sit-in protests at Shaheen Bagh against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. As per the available trends, the Aam Aadmi Party is set to retain power for a third term in Delhi.

"The entire Delhi was once in Congress' hand when its senior leader Sheila Dixit was in command. Just four days before polling, Congress shifted its votes to AAP to isolate the BJP," Patil claimed. The Congress and the AAP had contested separately in the assembly elections.

As per the trends available for the total 70 seats, the AAP has won one seat and leading in 60 constituencies. The BJP is leading in 9 constituencies. Patil said continuous efforts were made to "isolate the BJP" across the country and people have seen the way the state government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress) was formed in Maharashtra.

Similar tactics have been adopted by the Congress in Delhi, he said. "We always get 33 percent votes in Delhi, and you will see our vote-share would increase further once the results of the Delhi polls are out," the BJP leader claimed.

The ruling Shiv Sena said the BJP's style of politics has been rejected by the people of Delhi. "The BJP is in power in Delhi (at Centre) for a long time. Despite that, the Aam Aadmi Party managed to win the Delhi polls because of its own work," senior Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab said.

The BJP tried to "polarise" votes over Shaheen Bagh but its success is limited to only 10 plus seats, he said. "It is quite possible that some AAP MLAs were inefficient; hence those seats went to the BJP," Parab added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mallya arrives for High Court appeal against extradition to India

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday for his appeal against being extradited to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores. The 64-year-old former Kingfishe...

EXPLAINER-As coronavirus fails to ease, interest in 'force majeure'

With the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Hubei province, China, showing no signs of abating any time soon, some companies that buy and sell goods in the Chinese market are taking interest in the legal defense of force majeure. The d...

India gets $463.44 million FDI in food processing in Apr-Sep FY20: Govt

India has received foreign direct investment FDI of USD 463.44 million in the food processing sector in the first half of the current fiscal, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. The country had received USD 628.24 million FDI in ...

We will review why we failed to meet our own expectations: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari after poll results.

We will review why we failed to meet our own expectations Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari after poll results....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020