Exit polls get their prediction right in forecasting AAP's victory in Delhi Assembly polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 18:43 IST
All exit polls proved to be right in predicting AAP's victory, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party registering a stupendous win in the Delhi Assembly polls. Of the exit polls, the India Today-Axis, ABP-C Voter, TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero got their numbers right for both the parties.

The India Today-Axis survey had predicted 59-68 seats for the AAP and 2-11 for the BJP. This is for the fourth time that the India Today-Axis survey has got its predictions right, the first being for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Elated over getting the figures right, the chairman and managing director of Axis My India also shook his leg in a news channel's studio. The ABP-C Voter had given the range of 49 and 63 seats to AAP, and between five to 19 seats to the BJP.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero had predicted 52-64 seats for the AAP and 6-16 for the BJP. Almost all exit polls predictions came true for the Congress, which had ruled the city between 1998 and 2013 but drew a blank in the 2015 polls.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted that Kejriwal will retain power with the AAP winning 47 seats against 23 for the BJP. The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.

An exit poll put out by Neta-NewsX said the AAP may win 53-57 seats and the BJP 11-17. The ABP's survey said the AAP's vote share may be a whopping 50.4 per cent against the BJP's 36 per cent. The corresponding share for the two parties was 56 per cent and 35 per cent according to the India Today-Axis poll.

In 2015, the AAP and the BJP had won 67 and three seats respectively. Their corresponding vote share was 54.3 and 32.3 per cent.

