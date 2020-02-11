JKNPP calls AAP's victory in Delhi polls a moment of redefining Indian politics

The re-emergence of AAP in the Delhi elections is a moment of "redefining Indian politics", the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party said, describing the BJP's "humiliating debacle" as a referendum on its six-year central rule. The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP)also hailed the emergence of regional parties, including the TRS, Shiv Sena, MNF, JMM and AAP in various states in local elections and said a "highly impudent and self-flattered BJP with its inflated ego must realise that people of the country can no longer be swayed by deceptive slogans and false promises".

"The re-emergence of AAP in Delhi elections in particular is a moment of redefining of Indian politics and re-inventing of democracy wherein the regional parties have come into prominence in the state elections," JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said. Addressing public meetings at Mansar and Thial villages in Udhampur district, he described the BJP's "humiliating debacle" in the assembly elections last year in five states and particularly in the high decibel polls in Delhi as a "referendum on its six-year central rule".

Calling upon the people to take a cue from the recent elections, Singh said, "With the BJP falling from grace and failing to fulfill people's aspirations, regional parties alone could meet the public expectations at the local level and mitigate their sufferings". PTI TAS SRY

