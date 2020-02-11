Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to host Spain's King Felipe for state visit April 21 -White House

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 21:31 IST
Trump to host Spain's King Felipe for state visit April 21 -White House
File photo Image Credit: YouTube / Royal Update

President Donald Trump will host Spain's King Felipe on April 21 for a state visit, the White House said in an announcement on Tuesday.

According to the announcement the visit "will celebrate our two countries' close friendship and shared history, and reaffirm our commitments to stand together to address today's global challenges."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi Legislative Assembly to have 16 first-time MLAs, all from AAP

The new Delhi Legislative Assembly will have 16 first-time MLAs, all from the Aam Aadmi Party, including Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey. Atishi, who was fielded from Kalkaji, won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Dharambir Singh b...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's Aerolineas to add new flights to New York and Madrid - chairman

Aerolineas Argentinas will add new flights to New York and Madrid as the government-controlled carrier seeks to ramp up sales outside its home country and boost income in an effort to beat back persistent operating losses. In an exclusive i...

NBA-Knicks retain top spot as most valuable NBA team-Forbes

The New York Knicks have not tasted success on the hardwood in nearly 50 years but are unbeatable when it comes to their worth as they were named the most valuable NBA team for a fifth straight year by Forbes httpwww.forbes.comnba on Tuesda...

Billy Gilmour elated after moving to Chelsea's senior squad permanently

Chelseas Billy Gilmour, who has officially moved into the clubs first team, expressed elation saying that it is a massive moment for him. It is a massive moment for me and I am really happy, the clubs official website quoted Gilmour as sayi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020