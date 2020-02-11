Mamata congratulates AAP, says mandate in Delhi against

Congratulating AAP over its stupendous victory in the Delhi assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that people have rejected the "politics of hatred and division", giving a "mandate against CAA and NRC". Stating that the saffron camp will face similar drubbing in the 2021 assembly polls, Banerjee said her state will be the one to drive the last nail into the BJP's coffin next year.

The TMC supremo said the Delhi Assembly poll result is a reflection of the good work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the last five years, and the BJP has got a "befitting reply for torturing students and women" in the national capital. She was referring to the attacks on Jamia Milia Islamia and JNU students, and incidents of alleged molestation at Gargi College in Delhi.

"BJP is losing one election after another - this has been an ongoing trend. It began in Maharashtra, then in Jharkhand and now in Delhi. Everywhere, the trend is very clear - the people are rejecting BJP and its politics of hatred," she told reporters in Howrah. Claiming that people voted against CAA and NRC in the Delhi polls, Banerjee said there are important issues like unemployment, economy and price hikes, but the Centre is focused only on the politics of hatred.

"Arrogance and the politics of vendetta have crossed all limits since BJP returned to power at the Centre for the second consecutive time. The country is burning," she said. On the dismal performance by the Congress in Delhi, the chief minister said it scores wherever regional parties are not strong enough to counter the BJP.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had called up Kejriwal to congratulate him on AAP's resounding victory in the Delhi polls. Later, in a tweet, she said only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded.

"Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded," she said. Addressing a rally in Bankura district, Banerjee, who is among the harshest critics of the BJP, mocked the saffron party over its string of defeats in assembly elections post the 2019 Parliamentary polls, and said it has "got a befitting reply for torturing students and women in New Delhi".

"One state after another is slipping out of BJP's grip, and the party will soon lose all states under its control," she claimed. "They (BJP) will face similar results in the 2021 assembly polls in Bengal. Only development will work. CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected," Banerjee told the gathering.

Banerjee and Kejriwal have shared a cordial relationship over the years. The Delhi chief minister had come out in support of his West Bengal counterpart during the general elections in 2019, and also during her face-off with the Centre over the erstwhile Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar. The Trinamool Congress chief, on her part, had condemned attacks on Kejriwal during the Lok Sabha elections and lashed out at the BJP over the issue.

The TMC had also thrown its weight behind AAP for the Delhi polls. "It (the BJP) is gradually becoming stateless. It is being vanquished everywhere. In the (West Bengal) assembly polls in 2021, we will perform its last rites," she asserted.

"Today, we are very happy that despite the bigotry and narrow-minded politics of hatred, it has turned out to be a victory of the people. Money cannot save BJP." the CM said. Banerjee charged the saffron party with using "so- called" NGOs and religious organisations to spread lies.

Referring to the BJP making inroads in Bankura area in the general elections, Banerjee said it was her government which had brought back peace in the Maoist-hit Junglemahal area. "Now, after the BJP entered this area (winning the Lok Sabha seat), again the politics of bloodbath has started... If you want peace, support TMC," she said.

Banerjee also maintained that CAA, NRC and NPR will not be implemented in West Bengal. "If anyone asks for documents, inform the police," the CM said..

