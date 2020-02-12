Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP knows 'weak point' of Nitish, making him dance to its

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 20:03 IST
BJP knows 'weak point' of Nitish, making him dance to its

The Congress on Wednesday said it suspected that the BJP was in the know of "some weak point" in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and exploiting it to make the JD(U) chief "dance to its tunes" on issues like CAA and the ongoing debate on whether reservations were a "fundamental right". AICC in-charge of the state Shaktisinh Gohil made the controversial remark at a press conference organized at the BPCC headquarters here and clarified that he was drawing an inference based on his knowledge of the style of functioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom he did not mention by name.

"Had I known exactly what this weak point is, I would have announced the same at a press conference in New Delhi but I hail from Gujarat and know how these two gentlemen function. "All hell breaks loose on whosoever acts or speaks in a manner that harms their interests. It can be in the form of cases slapped by law enforcement agencies, some scandal involving a family member or a sleazy CD", Gohil said.

He wondered if such was not the case with Kumar, "how come he supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament despite his ideological commitments and is once again silent on the issue of reservations". "I am sure, the truth will be out one day. May be it will be disclosed by Kumar himself", he added, tongue in cheek.

The Congress leader also dismissed Shahs repeated assurances to Kumar that he would lead the NDA charge in the assembly elections due later this year and claimed it was a change of tack just ahead of by-elections to a few assembly seats last year wherein the NDA was expected to be drubbed. Prior to that, the BJPs national general secretary in- charge of the state Bhupendra Yadav had openly spoken about the partys ambition to form its own government in Bihar.

"These people have a history of going back on their promises", Gohil alleged. The Congress leader, whose party is a part of the Grand Alliance, ducked queries about the coalitions Chief Ministerial candidate and resentment among some constituents over the RJDs "unilateral" announcement that Tejashwi Yadav will be the face of the five-party alliance.

"RJD is our old, trusted ally. There are going to be no problems in our camp", the Congress leader asserted. About the partys dismal performance in Delhi where the Congress failed to win a single seat and lost deposits in most, Gohil said "we fought with all our might. But the people were in a mood to punish the BJP and they feared that a split in votes could benefit the saffron party. So we bore the brunt".

"The verdict is, however, a resounding slap in the face of BJP which has been trying to brush under the carpet issues relating to peoples daily lives by focusing their campaign on non-essentials like Shaheen Bagh and Pakistan", he added. Gohil blamed the ongoing reservation controversy on the questionable approach of BJP-RSS towards affirmative action for the underprivileged and challenged the Centre to file a review petition against the Supreme Court judgement which "relied upon the submission made by the government of BJP- ruled Uttarakhand".

"To pass the buck, Union minister Thavarchand Gehlot misled the Parliament with the claim that the Uttarakhand government went by the precedent set by previous Congress government our party will challenge the Supreme Court order. "Let the Centre do the same if the BJP is honest about its intentions and let its allies, including those in Bihar, come clean on the issue", Gohil fumed.

"This has been a trait of BJP-RSS. Many Sangh stalwarts have spoken against reservations. For electoral gains, they change the tack and Narendra Modi was presented as a farji (fake) OBC. I had exposed this dubious claim prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and was immediately slapped with a number of FIRs in Gujarat. He claimed these were withdrawn when the party realized that the whole issue could backfire as he had evidences to adduce..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel subsidiary to raise additional USD 250 mn via perpetual bonds

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Network i2i plans to raise funds up to USD 250 million approximately Rs 1,780 crore through perpetual bonds. This amount will be in addition to existing securities of USD 750 milli...

UPDATE 2-Turkey will hit Syrian govt forces anywhere if troops hurt -Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday his military would strike Syrian forces by air or ground anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier was hurt as the Syrian government fought to regain control of northwestern Idlib provin...

Seven FIRs lodged against 12 officials in irrigation project

Maharashtras Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday filed seven new FIRs against 12 senior officers of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation VIDC for alleged irregularities in award of tenders for Gosekhurdh irrigation project, an of...

Seven FIRs lodged against 12 officials in irrigation project

Maharashtras Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday filed seven new FIRs against 12 senior officers of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation VIDC for alleged irregularities in award of tenders for Gosekhurdh irrigation project, an of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020