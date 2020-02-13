PM to visit Varanasi on Feb 16, inaugurate various projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on February 16 and inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

He will also address a public rally and will inaugurate Chowkaghat-Lehartara over-bridge. The PM will also inaugurate the Vedic Science Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

He will also unveil the 63-foot tall statue of BJP ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya built at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore at Padav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.