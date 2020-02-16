Left Menu
Maha govt ''unnatural, unrealistic'': Nadda

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 16-02-2020 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 14:26 IST
BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday dubbed the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray as "unnatural and unrealistic", saying it has put brakes on the state's development. Addressing the state BJP convention at Nerul in the neighboring Navi Mumbai township, Nadda said the party needs to be ready to go solo in future elections.

He said despite the BJP getting mandate after the state Assembly polls in October last year, some with "selfish motives" parted ways with it and joined hands with those in the opposition to come to power. The BJP chief, however, expressed confidence that his party will win the next Maharashtra Assembly polls on its own.

"The Maharashtra government is unnatural and unrealistic. Some people have parted ways with the BJP for their selfish gains," Nadda said without naming any party or individual. The BJP should be prepared to contest all the forthcoming elections on its own, he said.

"You should be ready for 'all versus one (BJP)' kind of political battle in future," Nadda said addressing the party workers. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state after the Assembly polls in October last year. But, it failed to form a government after the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena snapped ties with it over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

The Shiv Sena later forged an alliance with the ideologically different NCP and Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in the state. Nadda said despite the state Assembly poll mandate being in favor of the BJP, "selfish motives prevailed" and some went to join hands with the opposition to form a government.

"The BJP is going to win the next Maharashtra Assembly election single-handedly. The state, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, was making progress but sadly, the development is now getting halted," he said. Nadda, who took over as BJP's national president last month, was speaking at the two-day state party convention which began in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The BJP has decided to continue with Chandrakant Patil as its Maharashtra unit president.

