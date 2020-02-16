Karnataka legislature session likely to be stormy
The Karnataka assembly session beginning on Monday is likely to be stormy with the opposition
set to corner the BJP government on a host of issues such as alleged misuse of police against political opponents and the
handling of anti-CAA protests. Anand Singh's appointment as forest minister despite
several cases pending against him and slapping of sedition charges are also expected to be raised during the first
session of the year. Both the and main opposition Congress held meetings on
Saturday to draw their strategy for the session which will commence with Governor Vajubhai Vala addressing joint sitting
of the legislative assembly and the Council and conclude on February 20.
It will then meet for the nearly month-long budget session from March 2, with the budget presentation on March 5.
This will the first budget of the present BJP government after coming to power last year and the fifth for Yediyurappa,
who holds the Finance portfolio. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has decided to hold a
special discussion on March 2 and 3 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution.
Though his expectation is that the discussion should focus on the intent, specialty of the constitution and MLAs to take
part in it, rising above party politics, there are apprehensions issues like CAA and NRC may figure in the
debate. Kageri has also made it clear the bar on media from
telecasting House proceedings will continue in this session also and that the public broadcaster, like in the previous
one, will provide live feed to private TV channels. He has said he was merely implementing the system that
exists in Parliament, being followed in several other states. The session will also be the first after the December 5
bypolls that saw 11 of the 13 disqualified Congress-JD(S) legislators winning on BJP tickets after defecting from their
respective parties, and ten of them being made Ministers. "We wanted to enter the very assembly from which we were
disqualified, as Ministers. Most of us will now be entering as Ministers, after re-election," one of the new ministers said.
BJP will face the session with a sense of stability after the bypolls and keeping up the promise of making the
victorious defectors as Ministers. Opposition parties, especially Congress, which has termed
the government 'ineffective', are expected to corner it on the alleged poor state of finances and "failure" in getting
Karnataka's share of central funds on time, despite having the same party government at the Centre.
Congress is also likely to target the government accusing it of targeting BJP's opponents and those criticising its
"divisive policies". The principal opposition party had indicated it will
raise the issue in the assembly. The party had taken out a protest march and attempted to
lay siege to Chief Ministers office on Saturday. Alleging that false cases were being filed under sections
like sedition against political opponents and those opposing CAA and NRC like Congress leader U T Khader and a student from
Mysuru University, opposition leader Siddaramaiah has pointed out that ruling party leaders like Somashekara Reddy and Anant
Kumar Hegde were not booked, despite "inflammatory speeches". The opposition is also likely to raise the issue of
alleged attempts by police to hush up a road mishap case, reportedly involving a Minister's son, in which one person was
killed in Ballari district. Anand Singh's appointment as Minister for Forests,Ecology
and Environment, despite several cases pending against him, including under the Karnataka Forest Act, is also likely to be
raised by the opposition to attack the government. The opposition too is faced with its "weaknesses" ahead
of the session, as Congress continues to remain in a "virtual vacuum" with new President and Legislature Party leader yet to
be announced, and JD(S) too allegedly facing internal differences after the fall of the coalition government.
Though Siddaramaiah resigned as CLP leader after the party's rout in the bypolls, he is expected to continue as
leader of the opposition during the session as his resignation has not yet been accepted by the Congress high command.
Six Bills are expected to be tabled during the session, including an amendment to the Lokayukta Act, to allow the
incumbent Lokayukta to recuse from looking into a case that involves conflict of interest.
Congress held meetings of senior party MLAs and its Legislature Party and decided to take on the government on the
issues of flood and drought relief and "indiscriminate" use of sedition charges, a senior leader said.
In both the meetings, attended among others by Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Dr G Parameshwara and D K
Shivakumar, it was decided to raise a protest if any reference to the Citizenship Amendment Act was made in the Governor's
address, he told PTI. The BJP too held its legislative party meeting where it
firmed up its strategy to counter the opposition. Law and order, flood relief measures, getting the bills
cleared and a few other issues were discussed, BJP sources said.
