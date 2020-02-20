Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bloomberg's transaction tax sets stage for clash with Wall Street clients

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 00:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 00:19 IST
Bloomberg's transaction tax sets stage for clash with Wall Street clients

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's decision to back a tax on trades marks a blow for Wall Street lobbyists which had seen the moderate Democrat as a potential ally, said analysts and lobbyists.

On Tuesday, the former New York mayor and Wall Street investment banker, who made his $60 billion fortune in finance, proposed imposing a 0.1% tax on trading stocks, bonds and derivatives as part of a broader financial services agenda. Bloomberg's decision to back the tax is likely to bring him into conflict with Wall Street firms that are fighting the policy, many of which are the very same clients that helped him make the fortune with which he is funding his campaign.

A spokeswoman for Bloomberg did not immediately provide comment. Bloomberg, who was a Republican, has said he would sell his eponymous Bloomberg Inc financial data company, whose trading terminal is widely used on Wall Street, if he wins the presidency. "It is notable that a candidate who bills himself as a centrist businessman has moved so far left," said Brian Gardner, a managing director at brokerage Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in an analyst note. He added that Bloomberg's decision to endorse the tax meant it had become a more mainstream idea in Democratic circles. "It is likely to stay in headlines beyond the 2020 election."

Long seen as a radical non-starter, a trading tax has gained momentum due to the rise of progressive firebrands including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren who have pledged to fund social policies with a "tax on Wall Street." Former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg also lists the tax among his policies, while former Vice President Joe Biden has voiced tentative support.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday put Sanders in the lead among Democratic and independent voters, with Bloomberg in second, Biden in third, Buttigieg in fourth and Warren in fifth. That leaves Wall Street with few obvious allies on an issue that some firms regard as an existential threat. Depending on the structure of a tax, it could badly wound hedge funds and high-speed traders which profit by slicing tiny margins off millions of trades a day, according to academics.

For example, high-speed traders in France experienced a 30% reduction in trading volumes as a result of a 2012 transaction tax, according to a 2017 Journal of Finance study. "It's certainly a concern for financial firms...since it increases the cost of trading," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of Wall Street investment research firm DataTrek Research.

"I see it as a not-so-subtle attempt to show that Bloomberg the candidate is not afraid to hurt the clients of Bloomberg the business in order to appeal to Democratic voters." Alarmed by its traction, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Modern Markets Initiative (MMI) are lobbying against the tax.

In addition to the rhetoric coming from the Democratic candidates, lobbyists note there are four bills pending in Congress that seek to impose a transaction tax of some type. Kirsten Wegner, CEO of MMI, said advocates of the policy were wrong to frame it as a tax on the wealthy. MMI advocates on behalf of high-speed trading firms.

"It would be paid by all Americans invested directly or indirectly in the markets and not just the wealthy," she said in an email.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Nokia, Japan's Odakyu join forces for AI-based railroad crossing safety trials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon issues RFPs to seven firms to provide advice on Eurobonds

Lebanon has issued requests for proposals to seven firms to provide financial advice including on options regarding its 2020 Eurobond maturities, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.As it grapples with a crippling fi...

Fed policymakers cautiously optimistic on U.S. economy despite new risks, minutes show

Federal Reserve policymakers were cautiously optimistic about their ability to hold interest rates steady this year, minutes of the central banks last policy meeting showed, even as they acknowledged new risks caused by the coronavirus outb...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed but no change imminent

FIFAs head of global development Arsene Wenger wants to see a change in the offside law which could end a run of contentious decisions in the game since the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee VAR but no decision is imminent. Wenger...

Long-time Trump adviser Stone to be sentenced by judge he antagonized

Since his January 2019 arrest, President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone has repeatedly tested the patience of the federal judge who presided over his trial. On Thursday, that judge will tell the self-described dirty trickster ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020