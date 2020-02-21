Following are the top foreign stories at 1730 hours

FGN18 US-INDIA-TRUMP-2NDLD DEAL India hitting US 'very hard' on trade; will 'talk business' with PM Modi: Trump

Washington: India has been hitting the US "very hard" on trade with high tariffs for many years, Donald Trump complained ahead of his first visit to the country during which the President said he will "talk business" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote American products. By Lalit K Jha

FGN4 CHINA-LD VIRUS Death toll in China's coronavirus jumps to 2,236; confirmed cases cross 75,400

Beijing: The death toll in China's novel coronavirus has gone up to 2,236 with 118 more deaths reported, mostly from the hard-hit Hubei province, while the overall confirmed infection cases have climbed to 75,465, Chinese health officials said on Friday. By K J M Varma

FGN14 US-TRUMP-INDIA-CROWD Prez Trump now says 10 million people to welcome him in Ahmedabad

Washington: US President Donald Trump has made yet another tall claim about the size of the crowd that will welcome him in Ahmedabad, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told him that there will 10 million people to greet him on his arrival for his maiden visit to India. By Lalit K Jha

FGN16 JAPAN-VIRUS-INDIANS Condition of 8 infected Indians on board quarantined cruise ship improving: Embassy

Tokyo: The condition of eight Indians, who were on board the cruise ship off the Japanese coast and undergoing treatment for the deadly coronavirus, is improving as the last batch of healthy passengers was set to disembark the vessel on Friday after the quarantine period ended.

FGN17 CHINA-INDIA-VIRUS-FLIGHT China denies delay in granting permission to special Indian flight to Wuhan

Beijing: China on Friday denied any delay in allowing a special Indian flight to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city to deliver medical supplies and evacuate remaining Indians from there, saying the concerned departments of both the countries were in touch to finalise the schedule. By K J M VARMA

FGN3 US-TRUMP-MODI-FACEBOOK Representing 1.5 billion people, Modi has an advantage on Facebook: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents "1.5 billion" Indians, has an advantage on Facebook, while referring to the number of followers the two leaders have on the social networking website. By Lalit K Jha

PTI RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.