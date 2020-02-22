Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.40 p.m. MDS2 KL-BJP-SURENDRAN Surendran takes over as Kerala BJP chief Thiruvananthapuram: Firebrand leader K Surendran, who came into limelight after the BJP and right wing outfits-led Sabarimala temple protests against entry of young women into the shrine, on Saturday took over as the chief of BJP's Kerala unit.

MDS3 KA-PREZ-MEDIA "Traditional media should introspect on its role in society" Bengaluru: President Ram Nath Kovind asked the traditional media to introspect on its role in society in the face of the new media, driven by the internet and social media, to earn the reader's full trust again. MES1 TL-FILICIDE Mother kills 9-year-old son after he threatens to reveal her affair Hyderabad: A woman allegedly strangled her nine-year- old son to death after he threatened to reveal her illicit relationship with another man to his father, police said here.

MES2 KA-CONG-SIDDIQUE Cong to try & convince Sena on CAA issue: Maharashtra MLA Mangaluru: The Congress will try to convince Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on issues relating to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and urge him not to implement it, party's Bandra East MLA Zeezhan Siddique said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

