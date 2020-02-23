Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP turns focus on UP, says will contest panchayat polls this year

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 17:27 IST
AAP turns focus on UP, says will contest panchayat polls this year

Buoyed by its decisive victory in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has decided to turn its focus on Uttar Pradesh, outlining on Sunday its plans to recruit 25 lakh members in the politically crucial state and contest the panchayat polls later this year. AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh said party workers will visit 1.07 lakh villages in Uttar Pradesh during the next three months and gather public opining and information on issues that affect people.

"The entire feedback will be submitted to Kejriwal after three months," Singh told reporters. The Rajya Sabha member said AAP plans to make 25 lakh members in the state and in the next one month, 5,000 posters of the party will be put up in every assembly constituency. The membership drive will be held from February 24 to March 22 in over 12,000 wards in various cities across the state.

"AAP will contest the panchayat elections (likely in October-November) in UP," he announced. The renewed focus to diversify AAP outside the national capital comes nearly two weeks after the party, founded in 2012, registered the second decisive win in Delhi polls for a third consecutive term. After its win in Delhi five years ago, the AAP had made moves to expand but did not find much base.

For UP, the AAP spokesperson said, five ministers with origins in the state have been made ministers in Delhi government. "They will play a key role in various campaigns by the party," he added. Hitting out at the UP government of the BJP, which was AAP's main rival in Delhi, Singh claimed law and order had ceased to exist in UP and the youth is disappointed with the Yogi Adityanath government.

Adityanath had campaigned for the BJP ahead of the Delhi Assembly election. "The BJP is a party with a bad mentality (ghatiya maansikta) and is known for its bad remarks. The people have defeated BJP's politics of hatred, and have given a thumbs up to Kejriwal's politics of love," Singh said, adding the BJP is raising "all the unreal issues" while hiding the issues of inflation.

"People are tired of politics of religion," he said and stressed that AAP will focus on farmers' problems. He also criticised the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. "The statements made by Adityanath and action on the anti-CAA protestors are a sign of an unsuccessful chief minister."

Singh alleged that "gundaraj" (hooliganism) and "arajakta" (anarchy) were at its peak in Uttar Pradesh and attempts were being made under the present dispensation to "harm" democracy. "All sections of society are fed up with this government. But the CM is busy patting his back and talking falsely about development," he charged, adding only the AAP can provide a clean governance.

The party, which is eying the 2022 UP Assembly polls, said it will seek votes in the name of Delhi government's "development model", which, Singh asserted, was better than BJP's "Gujarat model". "We have started making ground in the politically sensitive Uttar Pradesh. We are sure the 2022 election will be contested on the development agenda and we will seek vote in the name of Delhi's development model," Singh told PTI.

"The Delhi Assembly election has proved people are discarding politics of hatred and preferring politics of development. In Delhi, 15 MLAs belong to UP and they will be given responsibility in the state to strengthen the party's base," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Chinas Hubei province revises February 19 new cases tally to 775, from 349 previouslyChinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, on Friday revised the number of new...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. WarnerMedia to reunite Friends in HBO Max specialWarnerMedia is reuniting its Friends cast for an untitled, unscripted special for its upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, the com...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pope appears to give thumbs down to Trumps Mideast peace planPope Francis on Sunday warned against inequitable solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying they would only be a p...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Sanders Trump-like rhetoric encouraged vandals, Bloomberg camp saysMichael Bloombergs presidential campaign on Friday alleged that rival Bernie Sanders Trump-like rhetoric encourage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020