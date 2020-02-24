BJP men attacked party offices, alleges Tripura CPI(M)

The opposition CPI (M) in Tripura on Monday demanded immediate arrest of those who

allegedly attacked and ransacked two of their party offices in the state.

The party claimed that anti-socials backed by the ruling BJP had attacked their party offices in North Tripura

and Sepahijala districts on Sunday. A five-member delegation led by the party's state

secretary Goutam Das met Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Rajiv Singh, on Monday, and submitted a memorandum to

him demanding arrest of the culprits. Das later told reporters that the CPI (M) party office

at Dharmanagar in the North Tripura district was ransacked on Sunday and six persons were injured in the attack.

Despite filing a case in the local police station, no action was taken against the culprits, he said.

Das also alleged that a group of BJP cadres had hurled petrol bombs at the CPI (M) party office at Bishalgarh in

Sepahijala district besides attacking party workers there. "The entire incident happened in front of the police.

But they did not do anything," claimed Das. Two cases have been registered and investigations are

on, police said.

