Jalyukt Shivar scheme not to be scrapped: Minister
Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Shankarrao Gadakh on Tuesday said the 'Jalyukt
Shivar' scheme launched by the previous BJP-led government would not be scrapped.
Gadakh said this in a written reply in the state Legislative Council to a question raised by Peasants and
Workers Party (PWP) leader Jayant Patil. "There is no question of closing down the Jalyukt
Shivar scheme. The scheme was given extension till December 31, 2019 and as of now there is no question of closing it,"
the minister said. He further told the House that from 2015 to 2019,
22,586 villages were selected for the scheme's implementation. "So far, 6,32,708 works have been completed with total
expenditure of Rs 9,707 crore," he said. On recommendations of an expert committee about the
quality of works, Gadakh said a committee headed by former chief secretary of Maharashtra has already submitted its
recommendations to the Bombay High Court as a writ petition was filed in 2018.
The state also filed an affidavit in the court on June 17, 2019, informing about the action plan, he added.
BJP MLA Narayan Kuche on Monday appealed to the Shiv Sena-led coalition government not to wind up the Jalyukt
Shivar water conservation scheme and the water grid project of the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.
"If you want, you can rechristen the 'Jalyukt' and water grid schemes after NCP chief Sharad Pawar or Congress
president Sonia Gandhi, but don't wind them up as they are crucial in resolving the water woes," the legislator from
Badnapur in parched Marathwada region said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
SC seeks response from Jharkhand govt on NCPCR's plea to ensure protection of children
NCP's Rohit Pawar gets HC summons over Maha Assembly poll win
NCPCR moves SC for SIT probe into minors allegedly sold by children homes in Jharkhand
NCP chief seeks better facilities for women police personnel on VIP bandobast
After NCP, Cong too frowns on NIA taking over Elgar case probe